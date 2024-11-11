Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar appointed new Attorney General effective tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) Appellate and Trial Division head Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has been appointed as the new Attorney General with effect from tomorrow, said the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

In a statement today, Shamsul Azri said the appointment of Mohd Dusuki had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim in accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

Dusuki, 57, replaces Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh who has been appointed as a Federal Court Judge.

Shamsul Azri said Mohd Dusuki, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the International Islamic University and a Master of Laws from the University of Wollongong, Australia, has extensive experience of 31 years in legal services at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He also expressed his appreciation to Ahmad Terrirudin for his service to the country during his tenure as Attorney General since Sept 6 2023