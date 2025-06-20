KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Mohd Khalid Ismail has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, effective today.

The handover-of-duties ceremony took place at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), witnessed by the Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and attended by the Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil as well as senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Mohd Khalid, 60, has held various important positions in the PDRM Special Branch, including Chief of the Pahang Special Branch from May 25, 2018, before being appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch chief assistant director on Sept 6, 2021.

Saifuddin Nasution in a statement today said Mohd Khalid’s appointment received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia in accordance with Clauses (4) and (5) Article 140 of the Federal Constitution, upon the advice of the Prime Minister and the recommendation of the Police Force Commission.

According to him, the contract appointment is for two years, starting from June 23 this year until June 22, 2027.

He said Mohd Khalid was a highly experienced officer in the field of intelligence and security since he began serving in the force on April 5, 1987, when he was assigned to the Special Branch at the Bukit Aman police headquarters, after completing the General Police Training in the same year.

“Mohd Khalid also has experience serving at the Bukit Aman police headquarters, contingents and overseas, and has held key positions such as Deputy Director of Special Branch I, Bukit Aman police headquarters, and Security Liaison Officer (SLO) London, United Kingdom.

“He was promoted to the position of Special Branch director on April 10, 2023, before mandatory retirement on April 8, 2025, and his service as Special Branch director continued after retirement and he was appointed on a contract basis starting from April 8, 2025, until now,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said that based on his extensive experience in the field of policing, Mohd Khalid possesses high competence and leadership qualities to carry on the continuity and responsibility of leading the team.

Mohd Khalid, who was born in Manong, Perak on April 8, 1965, holds a Master’s Degree in Comparative Laws and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (Honours) from the International Islamic University Malaysia, as well as a Diploma in Public Administration from Universiti Teknologi Mara.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed appreciation to Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for his dedicated service and contributions during his tenure as IGP since June 23, 2023.

“The MADANI government congratulates and extends its best wishes to Mohd Khalid on his appointment,“ he added.