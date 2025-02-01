Mohd Na’im, Mohamad Sabu extend best wishes to SPM 2024 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has conveyed his best wishes to all candidates sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) written examination.

In a Facebook post, he also prayed for the students’ well-being and success in the examination.

“Best wishes to all students sitting for the SPM. May you be granted good health, calmness and ease in answering the questions perfectly. I pray for your success,” he said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also offered his words of encouragement to the candidates.

“This is the time to showcase the effort, dedication and determination you have poured into your learning journey. Consider this examination a step towards achieving your dreams and a brighter future.

“Stay healthy, remain calm during the examination and trust your abilities. Remember, success is not solely measured by results but also by the effort you have made,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also prayed for the candidates’ outstanding achievements and that their efforts and perseverance would be blessed by Allah SWT.

A total of 402,956 candidates have registered for the SPM 2024 written examination, which commenced today and will continue until Feb 6.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a post on Facebook, extended her well wishes to students taking the SPM examination, especially those in the Sekijang parliamentary constituency and the Federal Territories.

“Remember that SPM is not the last destination but a stepping stone to a broader and more challenging future. Have confidence in the hard work and preparation you have put in.

“Our prayers are with you. We hope each of you is blessed with peace of mind, sharp thinking and good health,” she said.

ALSO READ: Over 400,000 candidates sit for SPM today