KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 62,485 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders have received offers to pursue diploma, certificate, and foundation programmes at polytechnics and community colleges for the 2025/2026 Session I intake, through the UPUOnline application system.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said that for the current session, a total of 2,288 students have been offered places to pursue the Foundation in Engineering Technology programme at 10 polytechnics nationwide.

Additionally, the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) has offered 360 special needs students from Sarawak the opportunity to enrol in three engineering certificate programmes at Mukah Polytechnic, Sarawak.

“Meanwhile, 1,554 SPM (not current year) and non-SPM holders who applied through the MyPolyCC eForm were also offered places to pursue diploma and certificate programmes at polytechnics and community colleges,” it said in a statement.

In addition, 43 candidates were offered places in five special certificate programmes at polytechnics, specifically designed for students with special needs with hearing and learning disabilities.

A total of 3,861 candidates also received study offers with sponsorships from the Public Service Department (PSD), MOHE, and the My Brighter Future Yayasan Tenaga Nasional scholarship.

The ministry added that those who wish to accept the offers must complete the verification process by June 25, 2025, via https://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my, after which they can print their offer letters.

The registration date for new students in the foundation programme is set for July 7, 2025, while registration for the diploma and certificate programmes will take place on July 27 and 28, 2025, at 36 polytechnics and 103 community colleges nationwide.

“For those who were unsuccessful or received certificate-level offers through the UPUOnline system, appeal applications can be submitted via https://upu.mohe.gov.my,” it added.

“Meanwhile, those who applied through the MyPolyCC eBorang system may submit their appeal applications via https://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my,” it said.