MOHE directs registration flexibility for flood-affected students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education has instructed all public institutions of higher learning to grant registration flexibility for students affected by recent floods in Sabah and Sarawak.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed that universities will provide adequate assistance and leeway to ensure no students are deprived of educational opportunities.

“To the prospective students and parents currently facing flood challenges, particularly those due to enrol at public universities soon, please do not worry,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

Zambry urged affected individuals to contact their respective universities directly to inform them of their specific situations.

The minister also announced that the Malaysian University Student Volunteer Council and volunteer teams from institutions will mobilise to aid in post-flood recovery efforts.

He extended his deepest sympathies to all disaster victims, expressing hope for strength and fortitude during these challenging times.

“Thank you to all those who have stepped forward to help and contribute,“ Zambry added, while emphasising the importance of safety and a swift return to normalcy. – Bernama