MOHE pledges full support for academics in Gaza humanitarian mission

NILAI: The Ministry of Higher Education has reaffirmed its full support for humanitarian activists particularly academics participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the ministry prays for the well-being of the lecturers involved and hopes they will remain safe throughout their journey and mission.

He stated that as a nation Malaysia has consistently voiced protest against the actions of the Israeli regime towards Palestine which clearly disregards international law.

Media previously reported that more Malaysian volunteers comprising medical specialists journalists and humanitarian activists had joined the third wave of the humanitarian aid mission to Gaza.

They include Dr Fauziah Hassan Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi alongside Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

The Malaysian participants also include lecturers Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail plus MyCARE Board of Trustees member Norsham Abu Bakar.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia sailing towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity.

This humanitarian mission represents an effort to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza through direct action and international cooperation. – Bernama