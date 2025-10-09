MOHE safeguards Bahasa Melayu position in digital era with AI initiatives

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Higher Education is implementing key measures to safeguard Bahasa Melayu’s position amid technological developments through its Action Plan to Uphold Bahasa Melayu 2023-2030.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said one measure involves developing a national Bahasa Melayu digital corpus to compile Malay texts, terms and phrases for inclusion in artificial intelligence systems and machine learning engines.

He revealed that collaboration between universities and the local AI industry to produce language models and digital applications capable of understanding Malay language context is also being carried out.

“We are establishing language and AI centres at selected Public Higher Education Institutions to promote technology-based linguistic research, including syntax, semantics and natural language processing,“ he said in his speech at the National Level 152 Convention here today.

Zambry added that other measures include strengthening the Malay language e-learning policy through integration of language models into smart learning platforms and the higher education metaverse.

He identified three main challenges facing the Malay language following the AI revolution, including the lack of linguistic data and large corpora.

The minister also highlighted the dominance of global languages such as English and Mandarin, and the use of bahasa rojak on social media as significant challenges.

“These challenges would cause AI systems, such as chatbots, large language models and automatic translation tools, to lack understanding of the Malay language context,“ he explained.

Zambry noted the use of short forms could lead to structural and grammatical deterioration in the digital space.

“It is hoped that with these steps, the Malay language will no longer be just a heritage language but a language of the future,“ he said.

He expressed confidence that these initiatives would enable Bahasa Melayu to stand in the global digital space with dignity and its own beauty.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Universiti Teknologi MARA vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib. – Bernama