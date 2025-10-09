Malaysia fall to China in world junior mixed team badminton quarter-finals

MALAYSIA’s junior badminton team suffered a 2-0 defeat against China in the quarter-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 in Guwahati, India.

The Malaysian squad fell 36-45, 43-45 at the National Centre of Excellence under the tournament’s newly implemented format.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia acknowledged the team’s effort in a Facebook post, stating “It’s the end of the road in the quarter-finals for our Malaysian juniors, who fell to a strong China side despite putting up a brave fight.”

BAM added “The team showed spirit and determination and will now compete in the 5th-8th placing matches tomorrow.”

This year’s championship features a revolutionary relay format played over the best-of-three sets.

Each set is won by the first team to reach 45 points through five matches covering all disciplines - men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Play progresses to the next match once a team accumulates nine points, with teams permitted to change their players for each set. – Bernama