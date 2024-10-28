MOHE will distribute second phase book vouchers via MySISWAPLACE FROM Oct 30

PUTRAJAYA: The second phase of the RM100 book vouchers for students in higher education institutions will commence from Oct 30 to Dec 31, benefiting over one million students.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) announced today that the distribution will be carried out through a digital platform for students registered under the ministry and active as at March 31, 2024.

Voucher codes will be generated after eligibility checks are conducted on the MySISWAPLACE portal at https://mysiswaplace.my, starting from Oct 30.

MOHE said the redemption of vouchers is only valid for purchasing books on the MySISWAPLACE portal, with each student eligible to redeem a voucher worth RM100.

The MySISWAPLACE portal, managed by Yayasan Perkasa Siswa, is the official agency under MOHE designed to facilitate student transactions throughout this initiative.

MySISWAPLACE will be launched by Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir tomorrow.

The portal provides students easy and quick access to reading materials through an online platform featuring a transparent system that ensures they always have the necessary reference materials, thereby maximising learning effectiveness and minimising challenges.

MOHE hopes this initiative will help cultivate a love for knowledge and books while instilling a reading culture among the students, as well as invigorate the academic book industry and local scholarly discourse.