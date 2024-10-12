KUANTAN: Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to not take the threat of the disaster lightly and reminded to always prioritise safety and be alert to weather changes.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said currently the weather conditions are unpredictable and there is continuous heavy rain which can cause river waters to overflow and pose a risk of flooding.

He said those living close to rivers are reminded that floods are not a water festival and the time for merriment in the waters, and therefore parents are advised to monitor their children’s movements.

“Small children should not be allowed to play in shallow flood waters because the risk of being swept away is high. Meanwhile, for families with elderly or frail members, do not wait until the last minute to move them to safer grounds.

“The public is reminded to be always alert to flood warnings from the authorities, and to ensure all electrical switches and the main switch (on the distribution board) are turned off to prevent electric shock incidents,“ he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He also reminded residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately to temporary relief centres (PPS) when ordered to, and to ensure their homes are locked and important documents stored in higher places.

Wan Mohd Zahari said flood victims are asked to contact the relevant authorities if they are trapped in flood situations, reporting the location and the predicament they are in.

“Kuantan residents can contact the Kuantan IPD (district police headquarters) at 09-5652089 (hotline) for any inquiries and issues,“ he also said.

Pahang was once again hit by floods, with four PPS opened in the Maran district early this morning, housing 52 victims from 12 families, involving residents of Kampung Ulu Luit, Kampung Luit, Kampung Bukit Kuin and Kampung Paya Chedong.