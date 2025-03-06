KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will construct more ‘tamu desa’ (rural traditional markets) in Sabah and Sarawak this year, to enhance rural market facilities and empower entrepreneurs in both states.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the MADANI Government, through KUSKOP, had allocated RM20 million to implement the Tamu Desa Development Project this year.

He added that this included an additional RM10 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the MADANI Rakyat Programme in Tawau last month.

“Last year, we successfully built and upgraded 98 tamu desa across Sabah and Sarawak. This year, with an allocation of RM20 million, I hope the same number or more can be built,” he said in a statement today.

He was speaking after officiating the Kampung Pinasang Tamu Darat Kaamatan Festival in Kota Belud and subsequently launching the village’s tamu desa, which was completed this year at a cost of RM250,000.

Ewon said 14 tamu desa were built in the Kota Belud area, part of the 98 premises completed across Sabah and Sarawak last year.

“I have been informed by the village leaders that these premises greatly benefit the residents, especially mothers and small entrepreneurs who conduct business weekly. They not only provide a more comfortable space for selling but can also be used for various community activities on other days,“ he said.

According to him, the requirements for tamu desa development vary depending on the location and scope of work determined by the District Office, whether for new construction or upgrading, involving costs ranging from RM100,000 to RM300,000.

As of May this year, he said, applications for new construction or upgrading of tamu desa premises in Sabah had reached RM40 million, including applications carried over from last year that could not be implemented, and this amount did not yet include applications from Sarawak

“Although our budget is limited, what is important is the continuity of what was implemented last year. What we started last year will be continued and expanded this year. I am confident that this programme will be among the key inputs of the ministry in the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030),” he said.

The tamu desa initiative was also part of the government’s commitment to pay special attention to the needs of rural Sabah and Sarawak, in line with the nation’s inclusive development agenda, he added.