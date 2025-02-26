PETALING JAYA: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently issued a statement addressing incidents involving alleged proselytisation to Muslims in Malaysia.

In the statement, the Church clarified that its young volunteers “did not, and have not at any time, proselytised to Muslims.”

The Church reiterated its foundational doctrine of “obeying, honouring, and sustaining the law.”

“With over 50 years of presence in Malaysia, the Church, its local members, and volunteers continue to uphold the laws of the land, maintaining a respectful and peaceful approach in the spirit of religious harmony and unity,” the statement said.

The Church also noted that its young volunteers have faced online and real-life harassment and threats to their safety, emphasizing that they have not engaged in any “unlawful” activities.

Earlier, an interfaith group called for stern action over the alleged proselytization incidents, which reportedly occurred twice within two months.

A viral video also showed two foreigners being asked to leave by a resident of a PPR flat located in Wangsa Maju due to alleged door-to-door religious propagation.

In another incident in January, members of the public reportedly confronted two individuals accused of distributing leaflets about Christianity in Desa Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. The police are investigating the incident and are looking for the duo.