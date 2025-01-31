Mortal danger in consumption of pufferfish

PETALING JAYA: The public has been warned by experts to beware of consuming pufferfish due to its lethal toxins, and recent poisoning cases linked to it.

They were commenting on five cases of pufferfish-related food poisoning confirmed by the Sabah Health Department on Jan 24.

Its director Dr Maria Suleiman said the victims experienced symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea and difficulty breathing after consuming pufferfish purchased from local markets and prepared at home.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Aquatic Resource Science and Management Programme senior lecturer Dr Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Nasir said pufferfish poisoning remains a persistent issue in Malaysia due to a lack of awareness about its risks, despite repeated poisoning incidents.

“Malaysia is home to numerous pufferfish species which are found in coastal waters, estuaries and coral reefs. Most pufferfish consumed locally are caught in Malaysian waters rather than imported.

“In Kampung Manggut, Betong, Sarawak for example, consuming the Yellow Pufferfish (chonerhinos naritus) is a long-standing tradition.

“While local communities have developed specific preparation methods to reduce risks, these practices are not foolproof. Toxin levels can vary, and even slight mishandling can be fatal.”

Ahmad Syafiq said pufferfish contains tetrodotoxin (TTX), which is a neurotoxin that is about 1,200 times more toxic than cyanide.

“TTX is highly concentrated in specific organs, such as the liver, ovaries, intestines and skin. Even trace amounts of improperly removed toxins can be fatal.

“It works by blocking sodium channels in nerve cells and disrupting nerve impulses. Symptoms of poisoning can occur within 30 minutes of ingestion that include numbness, tingling in the mouth, nausea, vomiting, muscle paralysis and respiratory failure.”

He said severe cases can lead to death within hours without immediate medical attention.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Institute of Climate Adaptation and Marine Biotechnology lecturer Dr Mok Wen Jye said the danger associated with handling and preparing pufferfish lies in the complex preparation process.

“The toxin can leach into the meat during gutting, rendering the entire fish poisonous. Unlike other contaminants such as parasites, cooking does not fully eliminate TTX, leaving consumers at significant risk.”

Unlike Japan, Malaysia lacks trained professionals to handle pufferfish, particularly in wet markets, and only certified chefs who undergo rigorous training are authorised to prepare and serve pufferfish in Japan, Mok added.

“Proper preparation requires specialised skills, precise techniques, and in-depth knowledge of specific species, which are rarely found outside certified establishments.”

Ahmad Syafiq shared that while the Food Act of 1983 prohibits the sale of food containing harmful substances, enforcing the regulations remains challenging.

Section 13 of the Food Act 1983 prohibits the sale of food containing substances that are poisonous, harmful, or injurious to health.

“While this includes pufferfish containing TTX, the law does not specifically say pufferfish, if prepared and certified as toxin-free, can be sold.

“Clearer guidelines on this matter, coupled with strict enforcement, could help reduce poisoning incidents.”

He said there is also the issue of misidentification, as fishermen or consumers may unknowingly catch and consume toxic pufferfish due to limited knowledge of the species.

Ahmad Syafiq suggested a targeted approach rather than a complete ban on pufferfish to address the issue effectively.

“While a blanket ban may reduce risks, it could marginalise communities reliant on pufferfish for their livelihood.”

He suggested Malaysia consider zoning and licensing to restrict the sale of pufferfish to areas where enforcement and expertise are ensured.

“Regulated consumption as practised in Japan could also be implemented, allowing the fish to be served only in licensed establishments with trained professionals.

“Ultimately, stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns are essential.

“The public must be educated on the dangers of consuming pufferfish to prevent future incidents,” he said.