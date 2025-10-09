MOSTI seeks stronger R&D support in Malaysia’s Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) is advocating for enhanced research and development funding in Malaysia’s Budget 2026.

Minister Chang Lih Kang identified three priority areas requiring budgetary attention to sustain national progress.

These priorities include strengthening the R&D sector, developing the startup ecosystem, and cultivating a science culture nationwide.

Chang emphasised that consistent R&D investment is essential for translating research into beneficial technologies.

He cited South Korea’s substantial R&D investment of approximately 4.5% of GDP as a benchmark for national advancement.

Malaysia currently allocates only about 1% of its smaller GDP to research and development activities.

The minister stressed that R&D funding directly correlates with a country’s developmental progress.

He advocated for continuous rather than one-off R&D allocations to facilitate long-term strategic planning.

Regarding artificial intelligence, Chang confirmed it remains part of MOSTI’s broader emerging technology focus.

He made these comments after launching Bioxceed 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

This biotechnology initiative aims to commercialise local products with global market potential.

Bioxceed 2025 represents a collaboration between Bioeconomy Corporation and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation.

The partnership seeks to strengthen Malaysia’s biotechnology ecosystem through practical commercialisation solutions.

The event is held alongside the National Innovation and Commercialisation Expo (NICE 2025). – Bernama