Volkswagen unveils Golf GTI Sepang Edition

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the Golf GTI Sepang Edition, a special variant that becomes the first car in Malaysia to officially bear the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) insignia. Limited in number and proudly local in inspiration, the model celebrates Malaysia’s motorsport heritage and Volkswagen’s engineering precision in a single package.
For over twenty years, the Sepang International Circuit has been the heart of motorsport in Malaysia, playing host to global events such as Formula 1 and MotoGP while symbolising the nation’s growing automotive culture. The Golf GTI Sepang Edition pays homage to this spirit of speed and innovation with a design and performance philosophy that captures the adrenaline of the track.
In conjunction with the launch, Volkswagen Malaysia has announced a special 10.10 promotion. The first ten units registered between 9 and 16 October will be eligible for zero per cent loan interest for ten months—a first-of-its-kind initiative by the brand for a limited-edition release.
This exclusive offer gives early buyers a unique opportunity to own a collector’s car that embodies both national pride and global performance heritage.
Based on the renowned Golf GTI platform, the Sepang Edition introduces subtle yet striking design updates that set it apart. The exterior carries a distinctive Sepang Edition badge on the rear and a UV gloss B-pillar logo, accompanied by 18-inch Richmond matte gunmetal alloy wheels fitted with dynamic “GTI” hub caps.
Black accents extend across the roof, front spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser, giving the hot hatch a more assertive and motorsport-inspired stance. Finishing touches such as the black mirror caps, Sepang Edition base plates, bespoke GTI floor mats and side graphics complete the exclusive look.
Inside, the cabin maintains the Golf GTI’s familiar blend of sportiness and refinement, enhanced by details that reflect its limited status. Practical touches have also been added, including the Universal Traffic Recorder 2.0 dashcam system with Sony Starvis night-vision sensors, official Volkswagen tint, and a certificate of authenticity with a custom key holder. These elements reinforce its identity as a true collector’s piece for enthusiasts.
Exclusively available for the Malaysian market and priced from RM262,990, the Golf GTI Sepang Edition comes with the Volkswagen Assurance Package, which includes seven years of free maintenance, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, and five years of complimentary roadside assistance.