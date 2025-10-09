Volkswagen unveils Golf GTI Sepang Edition

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the Golf GTI Sepang Edition, a special variant that becomes the first car in Malaysia to officially bear the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) insignia. Limited in number and proudly local in inspiration, the model celebrates Malaysia’s motorsport heritage and Volkswagen’s engineering precision in a single package.

For over twenty years, the Sepang International Circuit has been the heart of motorsport in Malaysia, playing host to global events such as Formula 1 and MotoGP while symbolising the nation’s growing automotive culture. The Golf GTI Sepang Edition pays homage to this spirit of speed and innovation with a design and performance philosophy that captures the adrenaline of the track.

In conjunction with the launch, Volkswagen Malaysia has announced a special 10.10 promotion. The first ten units registered between 9 and 16 October will be eligible for zero per cent loan interest for ten months—a first-of-its-kind initiative by the brand for a limited-edition release.