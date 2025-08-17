MOTAC launches special tourism package for nurses in Sibu, Bintulu

SIBU: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has introduced a special tourism package for nurses serving under the Health Ministry in Sibu and Bintulu.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pic) announced the initiative as a gesture of gratitude for their dedication to healthcare.

The package includes round-trip flights from Sibu or Bintulu to Kuala Lumpur for RM138 via Batik Air.

Nurses can use the promo code “Malaysia 68” to avail the discounted fares.

Accommodation discounts of up to 15 per cent are also available at 14 hotels in Peninsular Malaysia and Kuching.

Five hotels in Sibu are offering a 10 per cent discount for bookings made using the MADANI Workers’ Card.

Tiong shared these details during the Nurses’ Appreciation Dinner 2025 at a local hotel.

Bookings can be made from September 1 to 30 for travel between September 1 and December 31, 2025.

Further discussions will be held to extend similar benefits to other healthcare workers like doctors and pharmacists.

Tiong praised the nurses for their unwavering commitment to public health services.

He highlighted their role in boosting tourist confidence by ensuring community well-being.

The event was attended by Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng and several healthcare officials.

Also present were Sibu Division health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.