SIBU: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is preparing to introduce various cultural tourism programmes and activities in 2025, in line with the MADANI government’s focus on making cultural tourism a national priority.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the cultural tourism industry has significant potential to stimulate economic growth and improve citizens’ livelihoods by attracting more domestic and international visitors.

“Tourism Malaysia and its agencies have been entrusted with spearheading these programmes and activities,” he said at the MOTAC Bersama Komuniti @ Sibu 2024 event held at the Azman Hashim Community Sports Complex in Sibu Jaya last night.

He further said that domestic tourism recorded 193.3 million visitors in the first nine months of 2024, a 21.8 per cent increase from 158.7 million in 2023.

During the same period, domestic tourism spending rose to RM77.8 billion, a 27.2 per cent increase from RM61.2 billion in 2023.

“International tourist arrivals from January to November 2024 reached 32.2 million, a 31.8 per cent increase from 25.9 million in 2023,” he said.

To further boost the tourism sector, Tiong said MOTAC would launch a nationwide Midnight Sales initiative in collaboration with shopping malls.

“Special food promotions will also be introduced to showcase Malaysia’s local delicacies at malls and other outlets,” he added.

As the ministry prepares to launch the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign to enhance the country’s position as a leading global tourist destination, Tiong called on all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, he said MOTAC would continue to promote Sarawak as a key destination and urged the Sarawak Tourism Board to develop more tourism products to attract visitors from ASEAN, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.