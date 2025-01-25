KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will continue to promote Malaysia’s breakfast culture and heritage food in its programmes to reflect the nation’s diversity and strength as a multiracial nation.

MOTAC Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said this was important with Malaysia’s breakfast culture recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) last year.

“We will integrate elements of traditional food in the programmes, including at the National Day celebration.

“Soon, we will also hold the Pesta Angin Timur in Perlis, where elements of heritage food are also included. Likewise in other programmes, we will always include elements of heritage food, culture and art to continue to promote the uniqueness of our heritage,“ he said.

He said this in a press conference at a programme “Budaya Sarapan Malaysia: Sarapan Negeri Warisan Negara” jointly organised by the ministry, the National Heritage Department (JWN) and UTM (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia) Hotel and Residence here today.

Also present were JWN director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin and UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.

Regarding the programme today, Shaharuddin said it was the best platform for highlighting the specialities of the country’s breakfast culture and heritage dishes, especially ahead of the2026 Visit Malaysia Year.

“Malaysia’s traditional breakfast culture, especially iconic dishes such as nasi lemak, roti canai and teh tarik, was recognised by UNESCO last year. So we welcome programmes such as the one by UTM and the National Heritage Department,“ he said.

He called on all parties to work together in promoting national heritage food so that it continues to be appreciated by the local and international community.

Malaysia’s breakfast culture was included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec 5 last year.