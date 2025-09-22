MOTAC urges multilingual tour guides to enhance tourist experience

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has urged tour guides to master at least three foreign languages to improve communication and service quality for international visitors.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that language skills are essential to help tourists better understand Malaysia’s attractions, especially its historical sites.

“I have received complaints from foreign tourists about unclear and shallow explanations from tour guides.”

“Some also struggle with the English used.”

He confirmed that mastery of additional foreign languages can help address this issue after the MOTAC engagement programme with Negeri Sembilan’s tourism industry stakeholders.

Tiong added that MOTAC does not specify which languages guides should learn, leaving the choice to their interests.

He also called on tourism agencies to develop new, creative packages ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to attract more visitors.

As of June, MOTAC recorded 9,386 registered tour guides nationwide. – Bernama