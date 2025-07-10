Mother alleges teacher abused 11-year-old son in Alor Setar school

ALOR SETAR: A mother has come forward alleging that her 11-year-old son was physically abused by a teacher at a school here.

The incident reportedly occurred when the teacher, filling in for another subject, allegedly slapped the boy, pulled his hair and ears, and pushed him into a table.

The mother stated that she was alerted by another parent around 1.15 pm.

“My son informed me that the teacher was filling in for another subject. At about 1.15 pm, a parent called and informed me about the incident,“ she told Bernama.

The parents took their son to a private hospital, where medical checks revealed bruising inside his ear and bleeding from the earlobe.

A police report was later filed at the Langgar police station.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad confirmed receiving the report.

Meanwhile, the Kedah State Education Department (JPN) acknowledged receiving an initial report from the school and District Education Office.

“Kedah JPN is conducting further investigation into the incident. We, together with the Ministry of Education, will ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,“ the department stated.

Authorities assured that any action taken would follow ministry procedures. – Bernama