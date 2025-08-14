Motorcycle in attack on Rafizi’s son had fake plate, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: The motorcycle involved in the attack on the son of former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli had a fake registration plate, police confirmed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that checks revealed the motorcycle’s registration number was falsified.

Authorities are actively pursuing two unidentified suspects linked to the incident.

Shazeli added that investigations are ongoing, including analysing the liquid allegedly used in the syringe during the attack.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2 pm yesterday at a Putrajaya shopping mall’s pick-up and drop-off area.

The victim, confirmed to be Rafizi’s son, is undergoing further medical examination in a Selangor hospital.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to gather more evidence.

Rafizi disclosed that two helmeted men in black followed his wife’s car before attacking his son with a hypodermic needle.

The former PKR deputy president emphasised the seriousness of the incident in a public statement.

Police have yet to establish the identities or motives of the suspects. - Bernama