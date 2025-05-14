PETALING JAYA: The 49-year-old motorcycle passenger who sustained injuries after a hit-and-run incident involving a Nissan Navara near the Duta Toll Plaza here last Saturday is still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sungai Buloh Hospital.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, confirmed the matter.

“As of yesterday, the victim is still in the ICU as doctors want to closely monitor their condition,“ he was quoted as saying.

The victim’s friend shared that the motorcycle rider involved in the accident has been discharged from the hospital.

However, the friend explained that the passenger was still hospitalised, for a broken ankle and right rib as well as bleeding in the brain due to the collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD), who crashed into a couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined RM12,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for reckless driving.