PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist narrowly escaped death after crashing into a tanker in a chilling incident captured on a dashcam, sparking a wave of concern and discussions on social media about the dangers of microsleep.

The footage, uploaded by Instagram user @viralmalaysia2k24, shows the motorcyclist suddenly swerving off course before colliding with the tanker in the left lane.

The impact miraculously flung the rider and his motorcycle clear of the tanker, landing them on the road.

Although the exact time and location remain unknown, the video has gone viral, prompting netizens to share similar experiences and urge road users to remain vigilant.

One user called joe18183 commented: “I once experienced this while riding my motorcycle. I suddenly fell asleep and only woke up to find my motorcycle in a palm oil plantation.”

Denialmartinalfano wrote: “Microsleep... I’ve experienced this too. I fell asleep while riding my motorcycle and ended up crashing into an electric pole. Luckily, I only had minor injuries. I lost sight in one eye, had one arm and shoulder dislocated, my skull fractured with 47 stitches, and my right leg fitted with metal rods. Maybe God gave me another chance to live.”

“He must be too tired. I once fell asleep on my motorcycle after work. Everyone riding a motorcycle, be careful,” kamaruliqwanmohamad commented.

This follows a recent incident where a lorry driver experiencing microsleep caused an accident on the North-South Expressway (NSE), claiming the life of a three-year-old and injuring seven family members on Wednesday (November 20).

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that initial investigations revealed the accident occurred when the truck driver experienced micro-sleep, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.