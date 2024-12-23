Motorcyclist killed in five-vehicle crash in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were seriously injured in an accident involving five motorcycles at KM12.4 of the Lebuhraya Rakyat Ketereh-Kota Bharu yesterday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the man reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and fell after colliding with another motorcyclist riding in a group at 11.55 pm.

At the same time, three other motorcyclists from the same direction could not avoid the crash and collided with the two motorcycles.

“As a result of the collision, the victim, who was riding a Yamaha 135 LC, died at the scene.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian for a post-mortem, while four other motorcyclists sustained severe injuries to their heads, bodies and legs and were sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said the case is being investigated under Sections 41(1) and 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, which endangered other road users.

Police are urging witnesses of the accident to assist in the investigation by contacting the Kota Bharu district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division or investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syarafuddin Ramlee at 09-7752315.