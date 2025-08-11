IWK and JSW partner to supply reclaimed water for Johor data centres

JOHOR BAHRU: National sewerage company Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and Johor Special Water (JSW) have entered a strategic partnership to develop reclaimed water for Johor’s growing data centre industry.

IWK CEO M. Narendran confirmed the signing of three agreements to supply treated effluent to two data centres in the state.

The treated water will be distributed through an integrated system to Bridge Data Centres (BDC) and Computility Technology (Malaysia), while JSW will supply Dayone Data Centres Malaysia II.

Narendran stated that IWK will provide 12 million litres of treated effluent daily from its Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to the Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) operated by BDC and Computility.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi visited the IWK Johor Bahru-Pelangi STP to observe the process.

The collaboration will also see IWK supplying four million litres of treated effluent daily from the Johor Bahru-Pelangi STP to BDC’s Ulu Tiram WRP.

JSW will manage the treated effluent discharge and secure necessary approvals from local authorities.

Narendran highlighted that reclaimed water from treated effluent serves as a sustainable non-potable solution for high-demand industries like data centres.

IWK processes over 7,371 million litres of treated sewage daily nationwide, with 1,067 million litres coming from Johor.

The growing demand for sustainable water solutions in Johor presents significant opportunities for expanding reclaimed water infrastructure.

JSW CEO Abdul Rashid Ismail noted that data centres require substantial water for cooling, making reclaimed water a viable alternative.

He confirmed the safety and effectiveness of treated effluent for data centre operations.

JSW has received multiple enquiries for recycled water from industrial zones, including Nusajaya Tech Park and Pasir Gudang.

The partnership between IWK and JSW, active since 2021, demonstrates how inter-agency collaboration can enhance infrastructure value.

This initiative supports Johor’s development as a digital hub while promoting sustainable water use. - Bernama