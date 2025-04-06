KUALA LUMPUR: The National Education Council (MPN) will serve as the country’s highest strategic platform to coordinate education policies and implementation across ministries, from preschool to tertiary levels, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She said the establishment of the MPN will also enable education-related issues to be resolved comprehensively and holistically.

Fadhlina said this in a Facebook post after co-chairing a coordination meeting for the establishment of the council with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir today.

“Today’s discussion focused on the proposed terms of reference, direction and integrated operations of the MPN,” she said.

She said the bold and radical education reforms envisioned require the comprehensive involvement of all stakeholders.