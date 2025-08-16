MPs to fund civil defence uniforms under new initiative

SHAH ALAM: From next year, MPs will contribute part of their constituency funds to supply uniforms for Civil Defence Force (APM) members in their areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed the plan to strengthen APM and encourage community involvement.

“All ministry staff are also encouraged to join APM,” he said after officiating the 16th National Civil Defence Students’ Corps graduation at UiTM.

The event was attended by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed were present.

A total of 918 students were commissioned as Second Lieutenants, with 24 receiving the Best SISPA Cadet Officer Award.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised civil defence as the nation’s ‘second line’ of security after the military and police.

He noted the training instils resilience and discipline for emergency response and national safeguarding. - Bernama