MQA launches new TVET and academic articulation guidelines in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) has rolled out new guidelines to facilitate seamless transitions between Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and non-TVET academic programmes.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted the initiative’s goal to remove structural barriers for TVET graduates seeking advanced degrees.

He said, “I would like to thank MQA for agreeing to approve the Master of Professional Practice and Doctor of Professional Practice at Levels 7 and 8 of the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF).”

Ahmad Zahid described the move as a game changer in Malaysia’s education landscape.

He added, “This reflects our commitment to producing highly capable and world-class talent.”

The initiative ensures TVET pathways remain on par with traditional academic fields without compromising quality.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised the importance of globally recognised graduates across all industrial sectors.

He spoke at the MQA Awards 2025 ceremony, attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and MQA CEO Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran.

The Articulation Programme allows Malaysian Skills Certification holders to pursue higher education.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council, stressed the need for swift adaptation to IR 4.0 and AI advancements.

He said educational institutions must ensure curricula stay relevant and research remains impactful.

Graduates must develop future-proof skills like computational thinking and data literacy, he noted.

Ahmad Zahid praised industry-oriented curricula and new programmes in Data Science and Cybersecurity.

Strategic collaborations with global tech firms will help develop future-ready education, he added.

He cited growing international accreditation for Malaysian programmes as a sign of progress.

Private institutions contribute through flexible curricula and industry partnerships, he said.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence in Malaysia’s appeal as a global education hub.

He concluded, “Malaysia will continue to be a destination of choice for international students.” - Bernama