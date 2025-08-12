MQF 2.0 to standardise academic and vocational qualifications in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The second edition of the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF 2.0) will be implemented on August 1, 2026.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stated that MQF 2.0 integrates academic and vocational qualifications under one system.

He highlighted that the framework prioritises learning outcomes, a transparent credit system, and sustainability values.

“This achievement reflects the internationalisation of Malaysia’s higher education sector,” he said at the MQA Awards 2025 ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also attended the event.

Zambry explained that the awards recognise excellence in Malaysia’s higher education ecosystem.

Universiti Tenaga Nasional won the Grand Award in the Quality Assurance category.

The MQA Awards 2025 included public and private institutions, aligning with the Higher Education Strategic Plan 2025–2035. - Bernama