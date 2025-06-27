MRSM bullying case: Five students remanded for investigation

KUALA TERENGGANU: Five students from Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Besut have been remanded for three days starting today in connection with a bullying incident at the school. The remand order, issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan at the Magistrate’s Court here, will expire this Sunday.

The students, aged between 15 and 17, are being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting. According to Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, a Form Two student lodged a police report alleging he was assaulted by several Form Three students around 11.30 pm last Tuesday. The victim suffered abdominal pain, right rib discomfort, and bruises on his back.

A dormitory warden discovered the incident and immediately contacted the victim’s family to arrange medical treatment. Authorities are continuing investigations into the case.