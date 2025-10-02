MRSM urged to develop niche co-curricular strengths for global recognition

BANGI: MARA Junior Science Colleges should build on their unique strengths and develop niche co-curricular programmes to gain recognition at national and international levels.

Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki stated that MRSM must excel not only in academics but also in other fields.

He emphasised that each MRSM should identify its strengths beyond academics and focus on them for showcasing nationally and internationally.

Asyraf Wajdi made these remarks after attending the MRSM Excellence Awards Ceremony which honoured 243 recipients comprising 103 students and 130 teachers.

The awards ceremony reflected the commitment of the MRSM community to realising the aspirations of MARA and Malaysia MADANI.

In his speech, Asyraf Wajdi said MRSM aims to produce not only academically strong students but also future leaders with character, values and identity.

He stressed that MRSM students are not just straight-A achievers but also thinkers, leaders and agents of change.

Character development remains central in the MRSM education system to ensure students grow in intellect, emotion, spirit and physical well-being. – Bernama