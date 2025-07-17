MRT3 Circle Line approved with 93.3% public support in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The MRT3 Circle Line has received formal approval for its Final Railway Scheme, marking a major milestone for Malaysia’s public transport expansion.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke signed off on the project following a public inspection period that gathered over 45,000 responses, with 93.3 per cent showing strong support.

The 51-kilometre orbital line will encircle Kuala Lumpur, featuring 10 interchange stations designed to enhance connectivity across the Klang Valley.

MRT Corp confirmed adjustments to station placements and viaduct designs, alongside a reduction in land acquisitions from 1,012 to 690 lots to lessen community impact.

“With today’s approval, the land acquisition process can now begin, targeting completion by end-2026,“ said MRT Corp.

The agency will engage affected residents to share updates on area-specific improvements.

The project’s rail system refinements aim to optimise efficiency, ensuring smoother bidirectional travel.

Public backing highlights confidence in the MRT3’s role in easing congestion and boosting urban mobility. - Bernama