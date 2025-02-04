KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) together with its member takaful operators stand united in support of Putra Heights explosion victims by mobilising emergency support for affected communities.

MTA chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said takaful operators have swiftly activated their disaster response protocols to provide immediate relief, guidance and claims assistance to affected certificate holders and surrounding communities.

He said among the key measures implemented by the takaful industry are fast-tracked claims processing, simplified claims procedures and on-ground assistance.

“Emergency protocols have been implemented across the industry to expedite claims for property damage, vehicle losses, personal injuries and hospitalisation,” he said in a statement today.

He said several operators are waiving non-essential documentation requirements to enable faster claims lodging in light of the emergency.

“Certificate holders are encouraged to submit available supporting documents and engage directly with customer service teams for guidances,” he said.

Mohd Radzuan said mobile claims assessment teams have been deployed to affected areas to assist with claims processing and provide in-person support to those displaced by the incident.

It was reported the tragic gas pipeline explosion at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya happened yesterday.

The devastating incident caused by a gas pipeline leak spanning approximately 500 metres has resulted in injuries, damage to homes and vehicles, and widespread disruption to the local community including 190 homes and 159 vehicles affected.

Guideline for assistance

Mohd Radzuan advised all certificate holders affected by the incident to contact the takaful operators promptly.

The takaful operators are Etiqa General Takaful Bhd, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Am Bhd, Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd.

“Use the official hotline, agent, or mobile app of your takaful provider to initiate your claim or seek assistance,” he said.

He highlighted the need to prepare basic supporting documents and approach mobile response teams or temporary service desks at relief centres for direct help.

Mohd Radzuan also encouraged the victims to check the coverage status as well as contact and plan details are up to date to facilitate smoother processing and support.

“In addition to operator-level efforts, the Takaful4All Care Team under MTA is actively exploring opportunities to collaborate with relevant authorities in Putra Heights to support the community.

“These CSR efforts reflect the industry’s deeper responsibility to uplift the community beyond financial aid, embodying the values of ihsan and service,” he added.