KUALA LUMPUR: The National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting today reviewed two presentation papers related to efforts to make Malaysia a regional research and development (R&D) hub, as well as the direction of GovTech Malaysia.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the meeting also discussed the latest status of actions related to issues concerning the public rail transport network services in the Klang Valley.

“This matter needs to be emphasised, particularly for immediate and structured implementation for the benefit and improvement of the quality of life of urban residents,“ he said in a post on his social media account X today.