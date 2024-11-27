MTL: 13 hilly areas in Gua Musang designated as evacuation sites

GUA MUSANG: A total of 13 hilly areas around Gua Musang will be used as relocation sites for evacuees if temporary relief centres (PPS) are flooded during the North-East Monsoon (MTL) season.

Gua Musang District chief Nik Raisnan Daud, who is also chairman of the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB), said it was an effort by government agencies to prepare for the possibility of major floods this time.

He said various equipment and needs of flood victims have been prepared at the evacuation sites.

“Among the locations that have been identified are Kampung Batu Papan, Lebir, Kampung Limau Kasturi and Aring. The big flood that happened 10 years ago was unexpected and we did not prepare in advance.

“In addition to food, PKOB will also provide cooking utensils, flashlights, rope and tents for the use of victims who move to the hills,“ he said at the Gua Musang District and Land Office yesterday.

Nik Raisnan said regular announcements about these 13 locations have been made to residents every week during Friday prayers.

“The village leaders and penghulu also spoke at length to the residents about the initial steps that need to be taken when dealing with floods,“ he said.

In addition, he said five boats from various agencies and 25 private boats were registered as assets to help flood victims this season.

“Our preparations to face the monsoon season, which is expected to cause major floods, started early. In fact, last month, we organised a flood simulation involving all agencies, including the police, fire brigade and the Civil Defence Force,“ he added.