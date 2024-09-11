MTL: APM to mobilise 900 personnel throughout Kelantan

TUMPAT: The Kelantan branch of the Civil Defence Force (APM) is set to mobilise 900 personnel in the state throughout the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) period.

Its director, Colonel Mohd Adzhar Mujab said all these members will be deployed across 10 districts in Kelantan to prepare for the floods this year.

“Currently, the APM has instructed all APM offices in all districts to activate the operations rooms and prepare the entire logistics to face any unexpected flooding,“ he told Bernama after officiating the Community Outreach and Disaster Preparedness Programme in Kampung Pulau Besar here today.

“When it rains and there is a potential for flooding, our personnel will conduct patrols to act quickly in evacuating and rescuing the flood victims in a certain area.”

Mohd Adzhar said the APM has also identified 617 flood hot spots in Kelantan to facilitate APM officers and members in focusing on rescue operations.

According to him, APM conducts weekly training sessions with other agencies to ensure their personnel are prepared to face the floods this year,

“We take into account the traditional view or prediction that a major flood occurs once every 10 years...we cannot take it lightly,“ he added.