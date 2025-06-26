Muhamad Norazlan appointed as new RMAF chief in Subang ceremony

SUBANG: General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris has officially taken over as the 21st Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in a ceremony held at the Subang Air Base today. He succeeds General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, who retired after more than four decades of service.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar. The event also included a promotion ceremony for Muhamad Norazlan, who was elevated from Lieutenant General to General, and a farewell parade for the outgoing chief.

Muhamad Norazlan, 58, began his military career as a Cadet Officer at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Sungai Besi from 1985 to 1987. He later trained as a pilot in Alor Setar in 1988 and has since flown multiple fighter jets, including the Aermacchi MB339A, A4PTM Skyhawk, and Sukhoi 30MKM.

Before his appointment as RMAF chief, he held key roles such as Commander of Gong Kedak Air Base and Deputy RMAF Chief since June 2022. Meanwhile, Mohd Asghar Khan, who joined the RMAF in 1983, served as a fighter pilot and commanded various aircraft before his tenure as chief from March 2022.