Muhammad Redzuan, Tiew Way Keng appointed Dewan Negara members

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly today approved the motion appointing Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Muhammad Redzuan Othman and Tiew Way Keng as Dewan Negara members.

Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Pelabuhan Klang) nominated Muhammad Redzuan, 70, while Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han nominated Tiew, 44, to be represent Selangor for three years.

Azmizam said Muhammad Redzuan, who is also Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) president and vice-chancellor, had a degree in Middle East History and Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and was conferred a doctorate from University of Edinburgh in 1994.

“Muhammad Redzuan was also conferred the title Professor Emeritus in the field of Middle East History and Politics by Universiti Malaya in 2024,” he said at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

Meanwhile, Ng said Tiew was a former Teratai assemblyman from 2013 to 2018 and served as a councillor in the Petaling Jaya City Council.

He noted that she also had experience supervising programmes such as urban planning, infrastructure development and public services, including the free bus service project for Petaling Jaya.

“She is also the Selangor DAP organising secretary responsible for arranging admistrative matters for the party,” he added.