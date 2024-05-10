Muhammad Yunus a compassionate human being the world needs - PM Anwar

DHAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, as a compassionate human being that the world is lacking.

He said the Nobel laureate had touched the hearts and souls of the marginalised and less fortunate.

“I have known you for the past four decades as a person who has taken those initiatives (to help the less fortunate). Your lack of experience in governance they say is nothing compared to your strength and passion for the poor, marginalised and for the people.

“I think that is what we lack in this world today, you look at the situation in Gaza and now in Lebanon, what’s lacking? It’s the deficit of humanity, justice and compassion,“ he said.

Anwar is on a one-day visit to Bangladesh and this is the first visit by a head of foreign government to the country since the formation of an interim government led by Muhammad.

Anwar said he believed in Muhammad’s effort to make Bangladesh a vibrant democracy, which respected the right of every citizen in the country.

“I’m very pleased with your sincere response and knowing you personally, I trust your leadership and dedication and I want to be of any small assistance, if, and whenever you need it,“ he added.