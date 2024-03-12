IPOH: Muhd Zamrie Zainal Abidin, 56, the father of student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, told the High Court today that his son was writhing in agony after the collision on Dec 15 last year, repeatedly saying he was in pain and unable to see.

Muhd Zamrie, the 19th prosecution witness, said a student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Jati, had run into his restaurant located near the scene, seeking help and informing him that Muhammad Zaharif had been hit by a car.

The retired soldier and his daughter, Nur Zawanie, 29, then ran to the scene, which was about 100 metres away from the restaurant.

“At the scene, I was on Zaharif’s right side, while Nur Zawanie was on his left. From what I could see, Zaharif’s injuries included a deep wound on his elbow, a bruised face, and scrapes on his thigh.

“I approached Zaharif, who was writing in agony, and said, ‘Ni abah ni...’ (This is Dad).

“Then, I heard Zaharif say, ‘Abah sakit! Abah sakit! Mata tak nampak...,‘ (It’s painful Dad! It’s painful Dad! I can’t see...)” he said.

He was reading his witness statement before High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, on the 11th day of the murder trial of senior police officer Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, today.

Muhd Zamrie said that upon arriving at the scene, he was informed by several people in the crowd that a man wearing a white shirt with a blue stripe on his arm was the perpetrator.

However, he said he told the crowd not to touch or hit the man, as he did not want to cause any disturbance.

“At the same time, I saw a woman who identified herself as Mohd Nazri’s wife approaching us.

“She said, ‘I’m sorry, uncle, that’s my husband. He has a short temper. He can’t stand the sound of revving motorcycles. I apologise!’” he said.

Muhd Zamrie said his son continued to writhe in pain, getting up and lying down repeatedly, despite Nur Zawanie telling him not to do so. A few minutes later, he suddenly became quiet and began blinking.

He said his daughter asked Muhammad Zaharif to stay awake for the ambulance, before checking his pulse.

“At that time, I, and a school teacher who was at the scene, asked Zaharif to recite prayers. Meanwhile, Nur Zawanie’s husband arrived at the scene with an umbrella and shaded Zaharif,“ he said.

He said he then saw Muhammad Zaharif Affendi becoming still, his legs straightening on their own, while his eyes looked upward before closing.

“At that point, I stood up and cleared the way for the ambulance. After that, I fainted and collapsed at the scene. I lost consciousness and do not remember what happened after that.

“I regained consciousness a few minutes later and saw a school teacher beside me, along with my daughter, Nur Zetty. She told me, ‘Adik dah tiada (Brother’s gone)”, said Muhd Zamrie.

Meanwhile, Nur Zawanie, the 20th prosecution witness, testified that before performing CPR, her brother was writhing in pain, repeatedly getting up and lying down, with blood coming from his nose.

Nur Zawanie, who is a nurse, said she checked his pulse at several points and noticed his pupils were dilated.

“I immediately began CPR on Zaharif, and within five minutes, the ambulance arrived and a medical assistant took over the CPR.

After 20 minutes, the medical assistant declared that Zaharif had no pulse, and the cardiac monitor confirmed it, she read from her witness statement.

Deputy public prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui, appeared for the prosecution, while Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

DSP ranked Mohd Nazri is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Muhd Zamrie, 17, at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near SMK Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The trial resumes tomorrow.