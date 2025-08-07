Muhyiddin called to assist MCMC probe on TikTok RON95 subsidy video

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has reached out to Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to assist in an ongoing investigation.

The probe involves verifying a TikTok video that allegedly links Muhyiddin to claims about targeted RON95 petrol subsidies.

MCMC clarified that the investigation focuses solely on content verification and does not imply any allegations or charges against him.

The commission stated it may summon additional individuals if needed to complete the inquiry.

MCMC urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to proceed professionally. - Bernama