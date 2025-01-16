KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today allowed an application by the prosecution for the four charges of abuse of position and three money laundering charges facing former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be tried together.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the application because it met the criteria under Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure Code as the charges involved a series of acts involving the same transaction and individual.

“This can also ensure justice for all parties, save time and avoid inconvenience, especially for witnesses. “There will be no prejudice to the accused,” she said.

According to the prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, they will produce 30 witnesses for the trial.’

The court then set Feb 18 for case management to set the trial date.

Meanwhile, the court revoked an application by Muhyiddin to withdraw the money laundering charges against him.

This was after Muhyiddin’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, informed the court that his client wanted to withdraw the application as the matter had become academic.

Muhyiddin, 77, as the prime minister (at the time) and President of Bersatu, was charged with using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in bribes from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd and Datuk Azman Yusoff for his political party.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

The Bersatu president also faced two charges of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offence was committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021 and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged in the Sessions Court in Shah Alam on March 13, 2023, with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million and the case was transferred to the Sessions Court here to be tried together.