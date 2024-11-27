Muhyiddin’s sedition trial transferred to KL High Court

KOTA BHARU: The Kota Bharu High Court today allowed an application by former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to transfer his sedition trial from the Gua Musang Sessions Court to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The decision, made by Judge Datuk Azmi Abdullah, involves a case where Muhyiddin is accused of making seditious remarks during the recent Nenggiri by-election campaign.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, explained that the application was based on several factors, including the complexity of legal issues and the exceptional challenges expected to arise, particularly concerning the constitutional validity of certain provisions in the Sedition Act 1948.

Amer Hamzah told Bernama that the former Prime Minister’s case has garnered significant media attention, is of public interest, and warrants being heard in the High Court.

On Nov 4, Muhyiddin’s legal team formally requested that the trial be transferred from the Gua Musang Sessions Court to the Kota Bharu High Court.

Muhyiddin had previously pleaded not guilty at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court to charges of making seditious statements during the Nenggiri by-election campaign at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Perasu between 10.30 pm and 11.50 pm on Aug 14.

The alleged remarks involved claims that he was not invited by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be sworn in as Prime Minister after the 15th General Election, despite reportedly having the support of 115 out of 222 members of parliament.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.