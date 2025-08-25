Multicultural youths reflect on Malaysian identity

PETALING JAYA: For 25-year-old Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) student Rhema Seng, being Malaysian means celebrating diversity, finding unity in differences and connecting through language and shared cultural experiences.

“My mother is a Sabah Javanese and my father is a Cantonese Chinese from Ipoh. I see myself as a Malaysian – part Bumiputera – just like the community I grew up with, and at the same time a proud descendant of the Chinese community,” she said.

Raised in a multicultural household, Rhema recounted how Chinese New Year was always a meaningful celebration filled with warmth and togetherness.

“Because we’re Christians, my mother would join all the Chinese New Year festivities with my father’s family. She can even cook Chinese dishes and my father speaks fluent Javanese.

“My mum doesn’t speak Cantonese, so during family gatherings when we switch to Cantonese, she’ll quickly remind us and then we’ll all go back to Bahasa Malaysia.”

Rhema and her siblings grew up speaking four languages: Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin and Javanese.

“It’s not very common but for us it was natural. Our Javanese is also localised to Sabah, since that’s where my mother comes from, so sometimes we even sound Sabahan,” she said.

She admitted that people often got confused by her family’s identity.

“We speak Javanese, sound a bit Sabahan and look Chinese. So yes, it throws people off sometimes,” she said with a laugh.

For Rhema, language is at the heart of being Malaysian.

“Bahasa Malaysia truly reflects who we are. There are certain words such as sayang or manja that don’t exist in Mandarin. These words express affection in a way only Malaysians understand.

“When we speak in a way only Malaysians do that’s when we become one people. Language unites us – we’re no longer divided by race.”

With the country preparing to mark its 68th Merdeka celebration, Rhema expressed her gratitude for the diverse upbringing that shaped her identity.

“I’m glad I was born into a mixed family. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have fully understood what it means to be truly Malaysian.”

For 22-year-old communication student Beatrice Au Fernandez, also at USM, the true essence of being Malaysian is found in the warmth of shared meals from different cultures.

Born to a Chinese mother and an Indian father, Beatrice affectionately describes herself as “Chindian” – a living reflection of Malaysia’s multicultural spirit.

“My mum is Chinese and my dad is Indian, but most of the time our meals at home are Chinese dishes. I think it’s because my mum is the one who cooks and my dad just enjoys whatever she makes,” she said with a laugh.

Raised in Sabah, Beatrice admitted that growing up as a mixed-race child came with its challenges.

“There aren’t many Indians in Sabah, so I didn’t feel very connected to my Indian heritage until I moved to Penang for university. Back in school, I was often the only Indian student in class. I looked different, my skin was darker and my hair wasn’t like the other girls’.

“Some people made fun of me but my friends never treated me differently. I was always included in everything.”

Beatrice said Malaysia’s uniqueness lies in how differences are not just accepted but celebrated.

“The beauty of Malaysia lies in how we come together. Look at my family – we’re from two completely different cultures but we live happily under one roof. That, to me, is the true meaning of unity.”