MUM’S 2025 strengthens unity and healthy lifestyle for judiciary staff

TANJONG MALIM: The 2025 “Multaqa’ Mahkamah Syariah” (MUM’S 2025) programme serves as a key platform to unite members of the legal and syariah judiciary nationwide.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan stated that the biennial sports event not only promotes unity but also encourages healthy lifestyles and strengthens the spirit of teamwork among legal and judiciary officers.

According to Zulkifli, the sportsmanship demonstrated through MUM’S 2025 is more than a measure of physical endurance, it also reflects the judiciary’s commitment to integrity, professionalism, and delivering the best service to the community.

“The positive impact of this programme extends beyond health and fitness,” he told reporters after opening the sports meet here last night.

More than 1,400 staff of the Syariah judicial department in the states and the federal territories took part in MUM’S 2025, held from Aug 20 until tomorrow at Stadium Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris here.

It is organised by the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Department in collaboration with the Malaysian Syariah Officers Association and the Perak Syariah Judicial Department. – Bernama