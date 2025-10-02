Muslim convert denied leave to appeal bid to renounce Islam

PUTRAJAYA: A Muslim convert has failed in his attempt to obtain leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision dismissing his bid to renounce Islam and return to Christianity.

A three-member Federal Court bench led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais dismissed the 47-year-old man’s leave application today.

Justice Abu Bakar stated that the applicant’s judicial review seeking a declaration that he is no longer a Muslim falls under the jurisdiction of the Syariah Court.

He said the questions of law raised by the applicant were not new or of constitutional importance.

The applicant failed to meet the threshold requirement under Section 96 (a) and (b) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

Justice Abu Bakar noted that the Federal Court’s decision in Soon Singh Bikar Singh v Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (Perkim) Kedah remains good law on the Syariah Court’s jurisdiction regarding renunciation of Islam.

The court dismissed the application with no order as to costs.

The man married a Muslim woman in 2010, and the couple divorced five years later.

In 2016, he filed an application in the Syariah Court to renounce Islam, but the Syariah High Court dismissed his claim and ordered him to attend counselling sessions.

His subsequent appeal to the Syariah Court of Appeal was also rejected.

He then brought his case to the civil courts seeking to nullify the Syariah Court’s decision and to obtain a declaration that he is entitled to profess his original faith.

However, his judicial review was dismissed by the High Court in 2023, and his appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in May this year.

During today’s online proceedings, the man’s lawyer, Iqbal Harith Liang, raised two legal questions for the Federal Court’s determination.

When asked by Justice Abu Bakar whether his client was willing to go back to the Syariah Court to prove his case, Iqbal responded that he would not advise it as the court is now functus officio.

Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly@Arwi, representing Federal Territory Syariah Appeals Court, submitted that the questions of law posed were not novel.

Meanwhile, lawyer Kamaruzaman Arif, appearing for the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council, argued that the applicant could still return to the Syariah Court to pursue his case. – Bernama