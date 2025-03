KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, announced the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, tonight.

“In fulfilling the decree of His Majesty, the King of Malaysia following the consent of the rulers, I hereby declare that the date of Hari Raya Puasa for states throughout Malaysia has been set on Monday, March 31, 2025,” he said.

The announcement of the Aidilfitri date was broadcast on local television and radio stations.