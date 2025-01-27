KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia are encouraged to take a lesson from Prophet Muhammad SAW’s Israk and Mikraj journey to achieve itqan fil amal (excellence) and steadfast devotion to Allah SWT.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the special privilege granted to the Prophet during this spiritual journey included the commandment of prayers, which has a profound impact on the spiritual and inner strength of Muslims.

“The leadership of Prophet Muhammad SAW, symbolised by his role in leading prayers among other Prophets during the journey, also highlights the importance of the Muslim ummah under his guidance,” he said in a social media post in conjunction with the Israk and Mikraj celebration today.

Anwar said that the ibrah (lessons) from this monumental event hold great importance in Islamic history, especially regarding the roles of the two holy cities, Makkah and Baitul Maqdis.

In this regard, he called for continued remembrance and prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people who remain under occupation, stressing the need to advocate for justice and uphold their dignity.

The Israk and Mikraj, observed annually by Muslims worldwide on the 27th of Rejab in the Hijri calendar, commemorates a significant event in which the daily prayers were made obligatory and the Prophet Muhammad witnessed the greatness of Allah.