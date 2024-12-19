KUALA TERENGGANU: Mutual accusations led to a fight that resulted in a Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) student being assaulted by 12 other students at the university’s residential college last Sunday, according to the police.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said today the exact issue that triggered the altercation could not be disclosed for certain reasons.

He said that according to a medical report, the victim, a 20-year-old junior student, sustained only bruises on his body and did not suffer internal injuries or fractures.

“The doctor’s report confirms there are no internal organ injuries or broken bones. The victim only sustained bruises and is being treated in a general ward.

“The victim, who was beaten with a stick, is in stable condition. However, monitoring is ongoing to ensure his health remains stable,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters.

Mohd Khairi said that following the incident, all 12 suspects, aged between 20 and 22, were being remanded for four days, from yesterday to Saturday.

He advised all students to avoid involvement in bullying or violent acts, which he said could result in severe consequences.

“The 12 suspects are senior students. I want to remind all students to stay away from bullying or violent behaviour, as such acts could lead to court action and strict penalties.

“The university will also take action under its regulations, which could jeopardise the future of these students,” he said.