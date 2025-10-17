MyCARE humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza with 40 tonnes of flour

KUALA LUMPUR: Two trucks carrying 40 tonnes of flour from a humanitarian aid convoy dispatched by Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) entered Gaza via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday.

MyCARE senior project manager Kamarul Halim Sakrani confirmed the update was provided by its partner NGO Al-Khyr.

He stated the aid will be stored in a warehouse in southern Gaza under the supervision of MyCARE’s Gaza office general manager Dr Ziad Shehada.

“Following the reopening of the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, MyCARE dispatched five humanitarian aid trucks, four carrying 80 tonnes of flour and one transporting 1,000 food packs, with a total value of RM360,000,” he said.

Kamarul Halim added that MyCARE has planned a series of projects in Gaza to be carried out in two phases from this month to September 2026.

These projects will be led by Dr Ziad and cover areas including mobile clinics, temporary shelters, and maintenance of water wells.

The initiatives also include installation of solar-powered wells, restoration of educational infrastructure, and provision of food packs, clean drinking water, and infant formula.

Kamarul Halim noted these initiatives include income-generating activities alongside short-term and long-term recovery efforts.

“With a total value of RM9 million, the projects are expected to take between three and six months to implement, with the initial six months focused on immediate relief efforts such as food pack distribution, providing temporary shelters, clean drinking water, and infant formula,” he said.

He added that the following six months will focus on long-term recovery projects, including the maintenance of water wells, installation of solar-powered wells, and the restoration of educational infrastructure. – Bernama